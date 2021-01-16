STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan is a dangerous side at home, need proper strategy: South Africa coach Mark Boucher

Mark Boucher feels the Proteas have to come up with a proper game plan if they want to beat dangerous Pakistan in their own backyard.

Published: 16th January 2021 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa coach Mark Boucher

South Africa coach Mark Boucher (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KARACHI: South Africa head coach Mark Boucher feels the Proteas have to come up with a proper game plan if they want to beat "dangerous" Pakistan in their own backyard.

Pakistan has hosted seven Test matches on their home soil in which the hosts have won one, lost two and four have remained drawn against South Africa.

In the only Test match hosted at National Stadium in Karachi in October 2007, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 160 runs, becoming only the second team in history to beat Pakistan at the venue.

"Pakistan is a dangerous side at home; we will have to come up with a proper strategy to beat them at their own backyard," said Boucher in a release issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Pakistan bowlers will have home advantage, so this series will be a test for our batsmen, but once they are successful in occupying the crease, they will be able to score freely," he added.

Former wicket-keeper Boucher is banking upon the Proteas batsmen, who had a decent outing against Sri Lanka earlier this month. But the coach feels the fast bowlers will have to toil hard to get wickets on foreign soil.

"The wickets here in Pakistan are batting friendly, and we are relying on our batsmen to score runs. Their confidence will be high after scoring runs against Sri Lanka," said Boucher.

"Our fast bowlers will have to work very hard to get wickets. We are excited to play in Pakistan again, and expect a great series ahead with all focus on the game," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Proteas squad led by Quinton de Kock arrived in Karachi to play two Tests and three T20Is. The Proteas squad has cleared COVID-19 tests before they left South Africa and will be further undergoing tests post-arrival.

