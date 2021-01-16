STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Africa has never been an easy side to beat, says Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq

CSA said that Marco Jansen has replaced Ottniel Baartman, who has been ruled out due to medical reasons of a separate nature.

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KARACHI: Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq feels the hosts will have an edge over South Africa in the upcoming series but admitted that the Proteas have never been an easy side to beat.

Pakistan is hoping to make the best out of the two Test-match series against South Africa, which commences from January 26. South Africa who last visited Pakistan in 2007 had won the two-Test series 1-0.

Misbah said the hosts have a great chance to improve their record against South Africa.

"South Africa has never been an easy side to beat, but them playing after 13 years in Pakistan will be an advantage for us, and we have a great chance to improve our record against them," Misbah said in a release issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"The two Test matches in the ICC World Championship are very important for us and we will try to get maximum points out of it to improve our position on the table," he further said.

Pakistan had a dismal outing against New Zealand in the recently concluded tour but Misbah feels the hosts will have no effect of the performance as they are now playing on their home soil.

"Playing at home ground is always encouraging for the players, and it reflected in our performances in the series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh last year," Misbah said.

"The series against South Africa is an important one, and I am sure the players selected in the squad have the potential and hunger to give best results in the series," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Proteas squad led by Quinton de Kock arrived in Karachi to play two Tests and three T20Is. The Proteas squad has cleared COVID-19 tests before they left South Africa and will be further undergoing tests post-arrival.

CSA on Friday said that Marco Jansen has replaced Ottniel Baartman, who has been ruled out "due to medical reasons of a separate nature."

Meanwhile, Aleem Dar will be officiating in his first-ever Test at home, while on-field umpire Ahsan Raza and match referee Mohammad Javed Malik will also make their Test debuts as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on behalf of the International Cricket Council (ICC), on Saturday confirmed match officials for the Test series.

Comments

