Virat Kohli condoles demise of Krunal and Hardik Pandya's father

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday condoled the demise of Krunal and Hardik Pandya's father.

"Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7@krunalpandya24," Kohli tweeted.

Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter to condole the demise. "A loved one passing away is never an easy moment for anyone. I sincerely admire the sacrifices uncle made for his sons @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7. Condolences to his family and dear ones at this tough time," Yusuf tweeted.

"Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and your family. May God give you the strength to pass through this difficult time," Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya has left the bio-bubble created for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Vadodara as the all-rounder's father passed away.

Krunal has left the bubble in order to be with his family and as a result, he would not be playing for Baroda in the ongoing Indian T20 tournament.

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi told ANI.

Krunal Pandya had played three matches so far in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq tournament, managing to take four wickets. In the first match against Uttarakhand, Krunal also managed to score 76 runs for Baroda.

Baroda has so far won all its three matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The side is at the top of Elite Group C. Hardik Pandya is not playing the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy but he began his training for the upcoming white-ball series against England.