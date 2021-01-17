STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI undecided on Ranji Trophy; India to face New Zealand, South Africa likely in Sept, Oct

There are indications that West Indies and Australia are also eager to play a few T20s before the ICC event, which could mean a busy home calendar for India.

Published: 17th January 2021 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The future of India’s domestic season continues to hang in balance after the BCCI’s Apex Council meet failed to decide on the future tournaments. It is understood that board president Sourav Ganguly’s push to have Ranji Trophy in the calendar has met with objections from certain quarters because of the Covid-19 complications.

On Sunday, the Apex Council of the BCCI met virtually to decide on the domestic calendar, Future Tours Programme (FTP) for men and women among other things. Among the key takeaways are ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be held in October-November in India, the BCCI has confirmed a New Zealand series at home. The series was originally scheduled to take place after the T20 World Cup but the BCCI is keen on advancing it and will involve two Tests and at least 3 T20Is. But with New Zealand also set to tour Pakistan for limited-overs leg in October, it remains to be seen how BCCI and New Zealand Cricket will adjust the dates. One option is to have the Kiwis in September.

The BCCI has also confirmed a limited-overs series against South Africa in October which will act as a preparation for the T20 World Cup. There are indications that West Indies and Australia are also eager to play a few T20s before the ICC event, which could mean a busy home calendar for India. While Australia have three T20s in Sri Lanka in October-mid, West Indies dates remain free as of now.   

With regards to the domestic calendar, many still remain sceptical to hosting the Ranji Trophy in a bio-secure bubble. While the BCCI plans to retain the six venues that are hosting the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s for Ranji Trophy, it requires a long window and the complexities of living under bio-bubble could prove difficult for all the stakeholders.

In case, the BCCI hosts the Ranji Trophy, it will happen in two legs with the IPL sandwiched in between. As per the initial plan, the league stage of the Ranji Trophy will be completed by March end before the IPL begins. The knockout phase will be played after the IPL, but because the monsoon will set in June, many are against this idea.

As a result, Vijay Hazare Trophy is being spoken as an option, and a clarity is expected in the coming days. The age-group tournaments and women’s events are likely to take place alongside the IPL.

Women’s cricket

India women could return to action by February as the BCCI is planning to host Sri Lanka or South Africa or possibly both for a home series. 

