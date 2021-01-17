STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India 161-4 at lunch, day three of fourth Test vs Australia

India added 99 runs for the loss of Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane in Sunday’s first session.

Published: 17th January 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

India's Ajinkya Rahane, right, walks from the field after he was dismissed for 37 runs during play on day three of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba.

India's Ajinkya Rahane, right, walks from the field after he was dismissed for 37 runs during play on day three of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRISBANE: Australia’s pace attack took two vital top-order wickets and India reached 161-4 at lunch on day three of an evenly-poised series-deciding cricket test at the Gabba.

India added 99 runs for the loss of Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane in Sunday’s first session after it resumed at 62-2 in reply to Australia’s first innings of 369.

At lunch, Mayank Agarwal was 38 not out and Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on four.

Josh Hazlewood made the first breakthrough for the hosts Sunday by removing Pujara for 25 off 94 balls. The seamer teased the 90-test veteran forward to a good length ball which found the edge and carried through to wicketkeeper Tim Paine with India at 105-3 after 39 overs.

Rahane played some elegant strokes but also some expansive shots outside off stump and his luck finally ran out on 37 when he edged a Mitchell Starc delivery to Matt Wade at third slip.

Agarwal has appeared the most comfortable of the batsmen on day three, scoring on both sides of the wicket. He and Pant will be key for India’s hopes of a competitive first-innings total.

On Saturday, Pat Cummins took the first wicket for Australia with his second ball of the match, with Shubman Gill (7) fending forward and edging to Steve Smith at second slip.

Nathan Lyon, playing his 100th test, then dismissed Rohit Sharma for 44 shortly before tea. The veteran off-spinner tempted the India opener into taking on a big shot which he miscued and skied a catch into the outfield to Starc.

Heavy rain at the break ultimately led to the umpires calling off play for the entire evening session.

The series is tied 1-1 and India needs only a draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Australia India vs Australia Series India vs Australia Test Series India vs Australia Fourth Test Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp