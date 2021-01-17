STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jagadeesan’s fifty guides Tamil Nadu to fourth consecutive victory

Chasing a modest target of 153, Tamil Nadu, the group leaders with 16 points, rode on opener N Jagadeesan’s unbeaten 78 and Karthik’s 40 not out.

Published: 17th January 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

N Jagadeesan hit an unbeaten 78 against Hyderabad on Saturday

N Jagadeesan hit an unbeaten 78 against Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu having it their way, alright. On Saturday, they won their fourth match in a row to top the Elite Group B in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, being held at Kolkata.

Playing against Hyderabad, Dinesh Karthik’s men posted a comfortable seven-wicket victory at the Jadavpur University campus.

Chasing a modest target of 153, Tamil Nadu, the group leaders with 16 points, rode on opener N Jagadeesan’s unbeaten 78 and Karthik’s 40 not out.

Opener C Hari Nishaanth was dismissed for a nine-ball 8 while KB Arun Karthick scored a run-a-ball 16. After a forgettable domestic season last time, Jagadeesan seems to have found his mojo again with a third straight halfcentury in the tournament.

The 25-year-old’s 51-ball innings consisted of four fours and five sixes. He also shared an unbroken 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket which took the team home. With 244 runs from four matches, Jagadeesan is also the second highest run-getter in the meet after Punjab’s Prabhsimran Singh (268).

Earlier, Hyderabad made 152 for seven after winning the toss. From 39 for no loss, Hyderabad lost four quick wickets for 15 runs. After B Sandeep’s 36-ball 41, the lower-order batsmen Tanay Thyagarajan (16 not out) and CV Milind (24 not out) upped the ante.

For TN, part-time off-spinner Baba Aparajith and leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin picked up two wickets apiece while pacers Sandeep Warrier and Aswin Crist shared three wickets between them. TN next face Bengal in a crucial encounter on Monday with top spot on the line. As per the new format, the top side from each group will automatically qualify for the knockout stages. They will be joined by two other teams having the most points across the groups.

Brief scores (select): Elite Group B: Hyderabad 152/7 in 20 ovs (B Sandeep 41, Pragnay 30, Aparajith 2/22, Warrier 2/24, Ashwin 2/40) lost to TN 155/3 in 19.3 ovs (Jagadeesan 78 n.o, Karthik 40 n.o). Elite Group A: Railways 152/5 in 20 ovs (Shivam 48, Partham 41; Prasidh 2/25, Gopal 2/27) lost to Karnataka 158/8 in 19.4 ovs (Aniruddha 64 n.o, Padikkal 37; Poojar 3/19, Shivendr 2/33).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Jagadeesan
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp