Rest in peace my king: Hardik Pandya's emotional letter for late father

Himanshu Pandya, father of Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal, died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 71.

Published: 17th January 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Pandya on Sunday penned down an emotional letter for his late father who passed away recently.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday penned down an emotional letter for his late father who passed away recently.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Hardik wrote: "To my daddy and my hero, to lose you is one of the most difficult things to accept in life but you have left us so many great memories that we can only imagine you smiling!"

"Your sons are standing where they are right now is only because of you, your hard work, your self-belief and you were always happy. This house without you would be less entertaining!

"We love you and will always do, your name will always stay on top. But I know one thing, you are looking after us from above the same way you did here!

"You were proud of us but daddy we all are proud of the way you lived your life! As I said yesterday to you one last ride, now rest in peace my king.

"I will miss you everyday of my life. Love you daddddy!" he added.

Krunal, who is leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, had to leave the bio-bubble in Vadodara created for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, to be with the family and perform the last rites, an official in the Baroda Cricket Association had confirmed to IANS on Saturday.

Cricket fraternity, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra, had taken to Twitter to offer their condolences.

