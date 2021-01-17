STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tim Paine gets trolled for DRS gaffes

Australia skipper Tim Paine

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BRISBANE: Australia made a few bizarre review calls on the fourth day of the fourth Test against India which has led to captain Tim Paine coping with some criticism on social media.

Paine had decided to review decisions for catches off Mayank Agarwal and later Navdeep Saini, both of which turned out to have missed the bat by a fair distance.

In the 49th over, Agarwal missed a flick shot off Pat Cummins and the ball hit his thigh pads before flying into Paine's gloves. Both the bowler and wicketkeeper appealed and after the umpire shook his head, Paine went for the DRS.

The next incident came in the 103rd over which was also bowled by Cummins.

Saini came in after Cummins had got the wicket of Shardul Thakur and evaded a bouncer. This time it was Matthew Wade at forward short-leg and Cummins who went up in appeal. Paine reviewed the umpire's decision and once again, replays showed clear day light between bat and ball.

"Sums up Tim Paine's reading of the game, that review," said one fan on twitter after the Saini review.

"How many times he fails in DRS," said another fan

"We're thinking of something witty to say to Tim Paine for the drop but you know what... it's wasted on him exactly like he wastes DRS reviews," said a tweet from the handle 'North Stand Gang - Wankhede'.

"Does Tim Paine realise you only use DRS when the onfield decision is wrong?" said another fan.

"Tim Paine looks to be low on confidence wasting two DRS today on marginal at best catches. Seventh wicket partnership from India that broke a few records and AUS not enough diversity in the attack. AUS really needed a few overs from a part timer to break thier focus. #AUSvsIND," said a fan.

