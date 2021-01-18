Gabba Test LIVE SCORE: Valiant India dismiss Australia for 294, need 328 runs to clinch series 

By PTI

BRISBANE: India dismissed Australia for 294 in their second innings on day 4 to set themselves a target of 328 to win the fourth and final Test here on Monday.

After capturing four and three wickets respectively in the first two sessions, Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, returned to pick up the remaining three wickets after tea here.

Siraj (5/73) claimed five wickets, while Thakur (4/61) took four and spinner Washington Sundar (1/80) scalped one.

Steve Smith was the top batsman for Australia as he scored an attacking 55, while opener David Warner hit 48 at the top.

The series is currently locked 1-1 after India's remarkable eight-wicket comeback win in the Melbourne Test and a memorable draw in the third Test at Sydney.