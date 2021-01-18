STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Karnataka clinch five-wicket win but quarterfinal hopes hang by a thread

Karnataka knew fully well that they had to win the match by a big margin in a bid to improve their net run rate, but things did not go according to plan initially with the ball. 

Published: 18th January 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Spinner J Suchith, who took three wickets.

Spinner J Suchith, who took three wickets. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka beat Uttar Pradesh in their last round-robin match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Alur on Monday by five wickets, but their quarterfinal hopes are hanging by a thread. With just one team attaining direct entry from the six groups to the quarterfinals, Punjab have secured that spot from Elite Group A with an unbeaten record. 
 
Karun Nair and his men, who finished second with 16 points, are hoping to finish as one of the two best second-placed teams across the five elite groups. For that to happen, they need other results to go their way. So, it is a waiting game for Karnataka.  
 
Though the format is tough, Karnataka have not been impressive. In the absence of Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, their batting has let them down. Barring Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 207 runs in the competition, none of the players have shown consistency. Skipper Karun Nair has also failed to shoulder responsibility. 
 
On Monday, Karnataka knew fully well that they had to win the match by a big margin in a bid to improve their net run rate, but things did not go according to plan initially after they opted to bowl.

Openers Karan Sharma and Abhishek Goswami batted well against the Karnataka bowlers, who could not break the opening stand. Spinner J Suchith, who took three wickets, finally scalped the wicket of Goswami in the ninth over. 

Uttar Pradesh lost wickets at regular intervals after that. With Suresh Raina and Sharma back in the hut quickly, they collapsed from 93/3 in the 12th over to 132/8 in 20 overs. Besides the two openers, none of the batsmen reached double figures. Pravin Dubey , like Suchith, ended up with three wickets. 
 
With Karnataka needing an early win, Padikkal played his shots and looked good. The southpaw hit a 19-ball 34, but lost his wicket in the fifth over. And when Karnataka were reduced to 72/4, one wondered if they would suffer their second defeat .
 
However, Gopal rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 47 from 28 balls, which comprised five fours and six. His innings helped them reach the target in the 20th over. 
 
Uttar Pradesh: 132/8 in 20 ovs [Abhishek Goswami 47, Karan Sharma 41, Suchith J 3/21, Pravin Dubey 3/15] lost to Karnataka: 136 for 5 in 19.3 overs [Devdutt Padikkal 34, Shreyas Gopal 47 n.o] by 5 wickets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali Karnataka J Sujith Karun Nair Devdutt Padikkal
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp