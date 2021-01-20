STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Gabba Test: Brett Lee asks Tim Paine's critics to name one wicketkeeper who haven't missed chances

An injury-ravaged India on Tuesday beat Australia by three wickets in the final game on Tuesday to win the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Published: 20th January 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

former Australian cricketer Brett Lee

Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee (File | PTI)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has come in defence of current Test captain Time Paine after a "rookie" India scripted a historic win at the Gabba.

An injury-ravaged India on Tuesday beat Australia by three wickets in the final game on Tuesday to win the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I think since he's taken over the captaincy he's shown real good leadership qualities," Lee told foxsports.com.au.

"And look, there's been a lot written about Tim Paine behind the stumps. He's grassed a few chances, but who hasn't? You look at all the keepers in history and I'm sure there would be plenty who had leaner periods behind the stumps.

ALSO READ | Michael Clarke disagrees to blame Tim Paine, says Australia needed more attitude

Under Paine, Australia have competed in 23 Tests and have managed to win only 11 of them. Two Test series defeats at home against India make his record look worse.

Paine, who took over from Steve Smith in 2018 after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, is copping criticism for not only the 1-2 defeat but also for his sloppy work behind the stumps.

"With the bat, you can't fault him. He goes along with Marnus Labuschagne as having one of the best techniques in the team. He stood up and took on the Indian players."

Lee said he does not find anything wrong with Paine captaincy style.

ALSO READ | India hailed 'Immortals' after Gabba Test, Tim Paine's Australia under fire 

"His captaincy has been really good. As I said, in Sydney there were maybe a few other things he could have tried, but put yourself in that situation -- he's under the pump, he's had a few players go down as well, there's chances (gone begging) when they're trying to take those last five wickets," he said.

"(He's a) brilliant keeper, his batting has been outstanding, and his captaincy really sound." Paine, after the defeat on Tuesday, said he wants to continue as leader of the team since he has some "unfinished business" to settle.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gabba Test Australia Test captain Tim Paine India vs Australia
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp