STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sanju Samson's moment of reckoning arrives as Rajasthan Royals anoint him as captain

The wicket-keeping batsman is the first cricketer from Kerala to captain a team in the Indian Premier League as he replaces Steve Smith

Published: 20th January 2021 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals (Photo | ANI)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could possibly be the most significant event in Kerala cricket since Sreesanth took the catch which won India the T20 World Cup in 2007, Sanju Samson has been appointed as the captain of Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals.

While there were other major events for the sport in Kerala, like the Sachin Baby led side reaching the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy in 2019 or most recently, Mohammed Azharuddeen scoring what was the second fastest fifty in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history and the third fastest ever by and Indian in T20 format, Sanju's elevation as the captain surpasses it all for its sheer magnitude.

The 26-year-old Kerala boy will be leading a team that will have international cricketers lined up next to him in what is one of the biggest cricket competitions in the world.  

It is the first time that a cricketer from Kerala has been bestowed with such an honour.  

Sanju who was first signed by the franchise in 2013 and then rejoined them in 2018 is also only the third Indian to lead the side after Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane.  

"It’s an absolute honour to have been announced as the captain of Rajasthan Royals. It’s a team that is so close to my heart, which I’ve been lucky enough to play for over the years, and I’m excited about the challenge that lies ahead of me as the leader of the team," Sanju was quoted as saying by Rajasthan Royals. He takes over from Australian Steve Smith who was not retained and the management felt that having an Indian captain was the way forward for the former champions.

"As the IPL has grown, the captaincy has become a year-round task, and as such strong local Indian leadership has become increasingly important. Sanju made his debut as a Royal, and it has been a joy to watch his development over the last 8 years. He is the ideal person to lead the Royals into the 2021 season," said Manoj Badale who is the lead owner of the club.

Sanju will be leading the likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler. The wicket-keeper batsman was recently given captaincy of the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and he almost led them to the knockouts but ended up finishing second behind Haryana in the group.

When asked about making Sanju the Kerala captain, head coach Tinu Yohannan had said that the swashbuckling batsman was ready for bigger roles. The former India pacer had also prophesied that Sanju would go onto take up bigger responsibilities in the future.  "The Royals have had some wonderful captains over the years and I'm so grateful for all the time I've spent working with and learning from great leaders like Rahul Dravid, Shane Watson, Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith!! I now cannot wait to get started and look forward to the season ahead," said Samson.

The elevation of Sanju as captain of Rajasthan Royals could act as a catalyst for the further development of Kerala cricket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson Steve Smith
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp