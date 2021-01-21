STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohammed Siraj drives straight from Hyderabad airport to his father's grave, pays tribute

Before the series against Australia started, Siraj had lost his father, but the pacer decided to stay back in Australia to fulfill his father's dream of seeing Siraj play Test cricket.

Published: 21st January 2021 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Pacer Mohammed Siraj pays respect to his father Mohammed Ghouse after his arrival in the city at a graveyard in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: After returning from Australia, India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Thursday paid tribute to his late father Mohammed Ghaus.

Siraj's hard work paid off on the fourth day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba as he went on to register his maiden five-wicket haul.

After the close of play on day four of the Gabba Test, Siraj revealed that it has been very tough for him, but a phone call from his mother gave the pacer much-needed confidence to go out and express himself.

"I am thankful that I was able to pick five wickets as it was a very tough situation for me after my dad passed away. But after talking to my mom at home, I gained some confidence. The call with my mom made me mentally strong. My focus was to fulfill my dad's wish," said Siraj while replying to a query from ANI.

The Indian pacer played three Test matches on this tour of Australia and has returned 13 wickets.

Siraj made his debut for India during the MCG Test against Australia. He had made his way into the side as spearhead Mohammed Shami got injured in the first Test at Adelaide.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. 

