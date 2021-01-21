STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Vivek Oberoi celebrates India's historic win with Australia slayers Bumrah, Pujara

The actor, who became a household name after starring in the 2002 film 'Saathiya', took to his Instagram account to share how he celebrated India's win.

Published: 21st January 2021 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

The 44-year-old actor enjoyed breakfast with the Indian cricket stars at Dubai Airport and also posted a picture featuring him with the cricket players.

The 44-year-old actor enjoyed breakfast with the Indian cricket stars at Dubai Airport and also posted a picture featuring him with the cricket players.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Thursday met Indian cricket stars after they registered a historic win at the test series against Australia on their soil.

The actor, who became a household name after starring in the 2002 film 'Saathiya', took to his Instagram account to share how he celebrated India's win. The 44-year-old actor enjoyed breakfast with the Indian cricket stars at Dubai Airport and also posted a picture featuring him with the cricket players.

In awe of the victorious team, Oberoi captioned the post, "Breakfast with the Champions! What an absolute pleasure hanging out and chatting with @jaspritb1 & @cheteshwar_pujara at #dubaiairport, so good to hear about your experiences during the historic test in person! May you guys continue to make the nation proud."

It took 32 years and two months to achieve the unthinkable by the Indian cricket team on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia by three wickets in spite of all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek will next be seen in a horror-thriller titled 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' which he is also producing. The actor will also feature in 'Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder', a whodunit thriller, where he will be playing the lead and bankrolling the film. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vivek Oberoi Australia
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp