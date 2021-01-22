Emotional Mohammed Siraj dedicates performance to late dad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An emotional Mohammed Siraj dedicated his performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to his dad. “I dedicate my performance to my dad (Ghouse),” he said to assembled media persons at his residence in Hasnath Colony.

On being asked to comment on who the people who provided him motivation to perform in Australia, he said: “The role of my fiancée has been instrumental in lifting my spirits. She’s always been a great moral and emotional support for me. When I went to the pitch, it was quite an emotional moment for me.”

Siraj also revealed that racial abuses he faced Down Under made him stronger mentally. He said that the umpires had given them a choice to leave the game but stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane insisted on playing. He said it was good to be back home.

“It’s good to be back home and have the support of friends and family. The year 2018 was a bad season for me. However, I received support from my captain and other teammates.” The pacer was felt some pressure after seniors were left out of the team.

But then he said he got support from Jasprit Bumrah in his first two Tests. “I was under more pressure after I had dropped a catch in Brisbane,” he said. “That’s why even after this performance, I don’t want to put my achievement at a pedestal. I don’t wish to relax much.”

