Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

Uthappa has played in every edition of the IPL since the tournament's inception and has scored 4607 runs from 189 games at a strike rate of 129.99.

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa (Photo | IPL Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI; Veteran India batsman Robin Uthappa has been traded to Chennai Super Kings in an all-cash deal, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old right-hander from Karnataka had scored just 196 runs in 12 matches in the last IPL in UAE after being picked up by Rajasthan Royals at the last IPL auctions.

"I really enjoyed my year at the Royals and had a great time being part of this franchise. I am now excited for the next part of my cricketing journey joining CSK for IPL 2021," Uthappa said in a release.

Rajasthan Royals had released eight players, including star Australia batsman Steve Smith, after the team finished at the bottom of the table in the 2020 edition.

Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum said: "We'd like to thank Robbie for his contribution during his time with us.

He provided significant value building into the season in our camps in Guwahati and Nagpur, and his speech during our World Cup winners session during the season was one of the most powerful we have heard.

"We do have depth with regards to openers in our squad, therefore when the offer came from CSK, we thought it was a good opportunity for all parties involved. We'd like to wish Robbie all the best for this season at CSK and his future beyond that."

Young wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson was named as Rajasthan Royals captain on Wednesday, replacing Smith.

Welcoming Uthappa in its set-up, CSK tweeted: "Robin is our newest Bat-Man! Welcoming you with #Yellove Vanakkam @robbieuthappa! #WhistlePodu Lion faceYellow heart."

CSK will be Uthappa's sixth franchise in the cash-rich league.

He started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians back in 2008 and later joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Now defunct Pune Warriors then bagged Uthappa for 2011, 2012 and 2013 editions.

He was later acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for six seasons starting from 2014 to 2019.

Uthappa has played in every edition of the IPL since the tournament's inception and has scored 4607 runs from 189 games at a strike rate of 129.99.

