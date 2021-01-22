STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja's rise as an all-rounder is a huge bonus for India: Bharat Arun

Before being ruled out of the final Test against Australia, Jadeja played a key role in the visitors' win in the second Test.

Published: 22nd January 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: He might have hogged the limelight for his four wickets in the third Test or for his electric fielding effort that saw him brilliantly run out Steve Smith. But bowling coach Bharat Arun feels the rise of Ravindra Jadeja as an all-rounder is a huge bonus for India.

Before being ruled out of the final Test against Australia, Jadeja played a key role in the visitors' win in the second Test. The left-handed batsman also notched up an important 28 of 37 balls in the first innings of the third Test. Arun was in awe of Jadeja's all-round skills and said that his batting has made him the most complete all-rounder for the Virat Kohli-led side.

"Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have been magnificent. They are number one spinners in the world plus Jadeja's rise as an all-rounder is a huge bonus for the country. The way he is batting, Jadeja is today the most complete all-rounder we have and it is an exceptional sign for India," Arun said in a virtual press conference on Friday.

'Chinaman' Kuldeep Yadav didn't get to play in Australia during the Test series but the bowling coach is aware of the spinner's skills. He feels Kuldeep will be a major force to reckon with if he plays against England in February.

"Kuldeep Yadav is working hard enough. He has been excellent. Horses for courses is the best thing and when he will get a chance to play, he can show what he can do because he is been bowling magnificent and when in India he will play that will be his best form," said Arun.

"The only chance he got in the T20 game he bowled a fantastic spell. Every player in the team knows that when his role will come it will of great importance for the team," he added.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test at The Gabba on Tuesday to take the series 2-1.

India's historic win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. The side will next lock horns with England in a four-match Test series in February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja Bharat Arun
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp