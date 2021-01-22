Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish undergoes successful angioplasty

By IANS

KOLKATA: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehashish on Friday underwent angioplasty at the Apollo Hospital here.

"CAB secretary Snehashish Ganguly was today admitted at 11.20 am. He was successfully operated and is under observation at Apollo Hospitals," Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Debabrata Biswas said in a statement.

Snehashish, Ganguly's elder brother and a former first-class cricketer, had on January 12 visited the hospital for his routine health checkup where it was found out that the CAB secretary suffered from Single Vessel Disease (RCA) which required angioplasty to "revascularise and open up the artery supplying blood to the heart".

Recently, the BCCI chief also underwent coronary angioplasty after experiencing a sudden blackout and chest pain. The former India captain suffered a mild cardiac arrest during a workout session in his Behala residence on January 2.

He was then moved to the Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty. The 48-year-old had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.