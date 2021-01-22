STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish undergoes successful angioplasty

Earlier this month, Sourav Ganguly had undergone angioplasty at Woodlands Hospital. 

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly with president and secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Avishek Dalmiya (middle) and Snehasish Ganguly (right) respectively. (Photo | ANI)

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly with president and secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Avishek Dalmiya (middle) and Snehasish Ganguly (right) respectively. (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehashish on Friday underwent angioplasty at the Apollo Hospital here.

"CAB secretary Snehashish Ganguly was today admitted at 11.20 am. He was successfully operated and is under observation at Apollo Hospitals," Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Debabrata Biswas said in a statement.

Snehashish, Ganguly's elder brother and a former first-class cricketer, had on January 12 visited the hospital for his routine health checkup where it was found out that the CAB secretary suffered from Single Vessel Disease (RCA) which required angioplasty to "revascularise and open up the artery supplying blood to the heart".

Recently, the BCCI chief also underwent coronary angioplasty after experiencing a sudden blackout and chest pain. The former India captain suffered a mild cardiac arrest during a workout session in his Behala residence on January 2.

He was then moved to the Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty. The 48-year-old had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly Snehasish  angioplasty
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp