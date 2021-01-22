STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

T10 format is thrilling & exciting, suits me: Kieron Pollard

The 33-year-old said that he is very excited to play with the likes of Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir in the upcoming season of the T10 tournament.

Published: 22nd January 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

ABU DHABI: West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who has scored over 10,000 runs in the T20 format, has expressed that the T10 format suits his style of cricket.

"The thrill and excitement of T10 is limitless. But it's actually not too dissimilar to the kind of cricket I grew up playing. It's not about see ball hit ball. You need to be able to think on your feet, anticipate and execute plans without pausing too much. It suits me to be honest and my experience stands me in good stead when reading the opposition," Pollard said ahead of the Abu Dhabi T10 beginning January 28 where he will be leading Deccan Gladiators.

The 33-year-old said that he is very excited to play with the likes of Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir in the upcoming season of the T10 tournament.

"I'm most excited about playing with the group that we have assembled at Deccan Gladiators. I can't wait to go out there with match-winners like Narine, Tahir, Shahzad, Ingram, local UAE star Zahoor and others. We also have a few surprises up our sleeves for our opponents," he said.

Gladiators team owner Gaurav Grover said his side has enough firepower to win the competition.

"The target of Deccan Gladiators this time would definitely be to win the trophy. With the changes in the helm this year, there are high expectations from the Gladiators. We have taken care of every flaw we had, which might have been the reason for last year's defeat (in the final)," said Grover.

"We have West Indian powerhouse as our captain - Keiron Pollard and our Icon Player himself is fearless and unbounded spinner - Sunil Narine. Also, our team is packed with threatening bowlers such as fast bowler Aaron Summers and (leg-spinner) Imran Tahir. Talking about batsmen, we have Mohammad Shahzad, who is also a wicketkeeper," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kieron Pollard T10 format West Indies
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp