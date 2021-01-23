STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Home sweet home, says Shubman Gill on arrival at home

Gill, with his defiant 91, had set a platform for India's surprise win over Australia in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane that gave the Ajinkya Rahane-led team a 2-1 win in the four-match series.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Shubman Gill on Saturday put out a picture with his family after reaching home.

Shubman Gill on Saturday put out a picture with his family after reaching home.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rising Indian batting star Shubman Gill on Saturday put out a picture with his family after reaching home. "Home sweet home (emoticon: heart)," tweeted the opening batsman, along with the photo with his mother, father, and sister.

He, however, did not mention the city name in his tweet.

Gill, with his defiant 91, had set a platform for India's surprise win over Australia in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane that gave the Ajinkya Rahane-led team a 2-1 win in the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Like most of the team members, Gill had been away from his home since August, first playing the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates and then heading straight from there to Australia with the Indian team.

The right-handed batsman, who scored 259 runs in three Tests at an average of 51.8, was praised by Australian pace bowler and man of the series Pat Cummins who is also his teammate at the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise.

"Shubi looked good. You know he is quite a calm character, doesn't seem too much fazed, looked quite settled in the first Test (debut at MCG). Looked similar to the way he plays, wants to take the game on when the bowlers provide opportunities. Some days they come off, some days they don't," Cummins had said during the second Test.

Gill made his Test debut in the second Test in Melbourne. He scored 45 and 35 there, and then scored 50 and 31 in Sydney, and followed it up with seven and match-winning 91 in Brisbane.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shubman Gill
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp