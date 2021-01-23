STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England series: India to enter bubble on Jan 27; Stokes, Archer, Burns arriving today

India’s strength and conditioning coach, Nick Webb, was the first one to land in Chennai and is already in the bio-bubble.

Published: 23rd January 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Chennai Leela Palace used for representational purpose (File Photo | P Ravikumar/EPS)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, the first cricket series after pandemic is set to begin in India. Less than a week after reaching home after a historic series in Australia, the India team will get into another bio-secure bubble on January 27 at Chennai’s Leela Palace. This time for their series against England scheduled from February 5. The England team, which will arrive in the city from Colombo on January 27, will also be put up in the same hotel alongside match officials and others who would be involved during the Test match. 

India’s strength and conditioning coach, Nick Webb, was the first one to land in Chennai and is already in the bio-bubble. Webb, who is from New Zealand, arrived in the city with Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Bharat Arun on Friday morning. The three, like the rest of the team, will enter the bio-bubble either on January 26 or 27 and will be placed under quarantine.

On Saturday, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns (they are skipping the Sri Lanka series), will travel to India via a commercial flight from England. Upon landing in New Delhi or Mumbai, they will be tested for Covid-19 and kept in isolation for six hours at least until the results are out. According to BCCI, if the results are negative, they will be all­owed to board the flight to Ch­­ennai where they will undergo a separate quarantine at the hotel before joining their teammates.

Several India players reached home to a rousing welcome over the last couple of days and there have been instances where maintaining social distance looked difficult. According to BCCI protocol, the players will undergo six days of quarantine at the hotel where they will be tested thrice before entering the bio-bubble. Teams will resume training from February 2, just three days prior to the start of the first Test.

Even though England are arriving on charter flight via air bubble from Colombo, they too will undergo the same quarantine as the Indians. The first two Tests in Chennai will be played behind closed doors with the BCCI yet to take a decision on Ahmedabad and Pune leg. As far as local officials are concerned, around 15 will be placed under bio-bubble and these include three local liaison managers for the teams and match officials. Similarly, a minimum of three groundsmen and bus driver too will be there.  

While the BCCI had wanted even the office-bearers of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to be in a bio-bubble, they have excused themselves citing organisational constraints. This means they won’t be allowed anywhere near the dressing rooms and, on match days, will have to go via a corridor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leela Palace Bio bubble India vs England COVID-19
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp