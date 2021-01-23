STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India to plan ahead of England series in week-long quarantine period

India play a full series against England beginning February 5. The first Test will be held in Chennai from February 5-9.

Published: 23rd January 2021 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

India cricket team

Indian cricket team

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The India team will spend a week in quarantine ahead of the England series early next month during which they will plan their approach against the England team, said a member of the team staff.

"We have done exceptional job in Australia (where India won Test series 2-1). We have savoured, enjoyed each and every moment, every part of our success. But we need to forget this, leave this behind, look forward to the future of England tour. We would have our plans for it. We have time. We have to quarantine for a week before the series and that is when all the planning would be done," said India bowling coach Bharat Arun.

India play a full series against England beginning February 5. The first Test will be held in Chennai from February 5-9. The second Test will be at the same venue from February 13-17 before the action moves to Ahmedabad for the last two Tests (Feb 24-28 and Mar 4-8).

That will be followed by a five-game T20I series in Ahmedabad and three-game ODI series in Pune.

"We are quite aware that England are a very tough team. We will have to be at our best to beat them," added Arun.

"For us, every match is a huge challenge. Can't really say England batting is better than Australia. Australia, we played them in their home conditions. I would like to quote what colleague Sridhar had said earlier - 'it took us two days to forget the 36 all out. Yes we were depressed, we had to put that behind us and work on the future and move on'. That is what we will do against England."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp