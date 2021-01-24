STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disrespectful to India if England doesn't play their best team: Kevin Pietersen

Published: 24th January 2021 05:52 PM

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen

By ANI

LONDON: Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Sunday said that it would be disrespectful to the Indian cricket team if England does not play their best XI in the upcoming four-match Test series.

England and India are set to lock horns in four-match Test series, beginning February 5 at Chennai.

The England selectors have rested Jonny Bairstow for the first two Tests, while wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will return home after the first Test.

"Big debate on whether ENG have picked their best team to play India in the 1st Test. Winning IN India is as good a feeling as winning in Aus. It's disrespectful to ENG fans & also @BCCI to NOT play your best team. Bairstow has to play! Broad/Anderson have to play," Pietersen tweeted.

In another tweet, Pietersen said: "The BEST England players will want to play as many games as possible against India, in India. PICK THEM! Then they go to IPL & earn everything they deserve. Cash is king for every sportsman. They're a business! They can have a break after that."

In the ongoing series against Sri Lanka, England played Stuart Broad in the first Test, while in the ongoing second Test, Broad was rested and in place of him Anderson came into the playing XI.

Bairstow was left out of the 16-man squad for the first two Tests in India while openers Zack Crawley and Dom Sibley are part of that squad. The national selectors have rested Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood for the first and second Tests in India.

Under the leadership of Joe Root, England will be looking to show a spirited performance to bolster their chances of making it to the finals of the World Test Championship in June.

England' squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) (captain), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).Reserves: James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Amar Virdi (Surrey).

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, five T20Is, and three ODIs. The first Test is set to begin on February 5 in Chennai.

