Pakistan Cricket Board signs three-year deal with Sony for home international games and PSL

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said through this deal the South Asian fans will be able to follow Pakistan cricket closely.

Published: 24th January 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:00 PM

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan (File photo| AP)

By ANI

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed a three-year deal with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) to show all of Pakistan's home international games and also the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The upcoming edition of the PSL is scheduled to get underway on February 20, 2021, with the match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

"The PCB welcomes Sony Pictures Networks India to its list of elite broadcasters who will have rights to Pakistan's bilateral series and PSL 2021-23. Through this partnership, cricket fans in South Asia will be able to follow and enjoy high-quality cricket action in Pakistan across all formats featuring some of the finest modern-day stars," he said in a statement.

"Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the broadcast rights of the Pakistan Cricket Board for a tenure of three years. SPN will air all of Pakistan's home international games along with the Pakistan Super League. With the acquisition of PCB rights, Sony Pictures Networks India has broadcast rights to a total of five international cricket boards," said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Network India.

Earlier, PTV Sports and SuperSport had acquired Pakistan and Africa region's media rights for Pakistan cricket, respectively last year. PCB had signed partnerships in North America, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

As such, fans and supporters of Pakistan cricket will now be able to follow Babar Azam and his side as well as the PSL in North America through Willow TV, in the Caribbean through Flow Sports, in the United Kingdom through Sky Sports, and in New Zealand through Sky NZ.

