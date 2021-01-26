STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Prolific Joe Root has potential to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's Test record: Geoffrey Boycott

30-year-old Root amassed 426 runs in four innings at an average of 106.50 including two centuries with a high score of 228 in the just-concluded 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka.

Published: 26th January 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Geoffrey Boycott, Sachin Tendulkar and Joe Root

(From left) Geoffrey Boycott, Sachin Tendulkar and Joe Root (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: The legendary Geoffrey Boycott believes prolific England captain Joe Root has the potential and talent to surpass Indian great Sachin Tendulkar as the all-time run scorer in Test cricket. 30-year-old Root amassed 426 runs in four innings at an average of 106.

30-year-old Root amassed 426 runs in four innings at an average of 106.50 including two centuries with a high score of 228 in the just-concluded 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka. Root, whose next assignment is the four-Test series India starting February 5, also became the fourth-highest run-getter in Test cricket for England and the first ever captain to hit two double-hundreds.

"Forget just scoring more Test runs for England than David Gower, Kevin Pietersen and myself. Joe Root has the potential to play 200 Tests and score more runs than even Sachin Tendulkar. Root is only 30. He has played 99 Tests and scored 8249 runs already. As long as he does not suffer serious injury there is no reason why he cannot beat Tendulkar's all-time record of 15,921," Boycott wrote in a column for 'The Telegraph'.

However, Boycott doesn't want people to compare Root with stars of bygone eras, saying he should be judged only with his contemporaries. "His contemporaries, such as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson, are wonderful players as well who could also score that many runs. We should enjoy Root and only judge him alongside those guys, not great names of the past because every player is a product of their environment," he said.

The 80-year-old England batting great observed that Root has worked on his batting during the COVID-enforced break but said the right-hander will face his biggest test on Australia soil. "Until this tour Joe had not been making the big scores that influence matches. Perhaps the COVID-19 lockdowns allowed him time to take stock of his batting. For too long he appeared to be influenced by Twenty20 cricket. He was trying to force his way back into England's T20 side, but that frenetic type of batting is not for him," Boycott said.

"I felt that when playing Test cricket his subconscious was telling him to try to score off almost every ball. He was opening the face of the bat to good length balls trying to run it to third man, working straight balls to leg and even when he defended a really good ball he would set off for a run," he said.

"In other words, he was trying to avoid a dot ball. Against top-class Test bowlers that is not possible. Joe's biggest test will be against pace in Australia but, right now, by not batting in a gung-ho style, he has settled down and is giving himself a chance to bat big," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Geoffrey Boycott Joe Root Sachin Tendulkar England vs Sri Lanka ENG vs SL Joe Root records Sachin Tendulkar record
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp