STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa 94-2 in first session in Test return to Pakistan

Opener Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 46 with seven fours and former skipper Faf du Plessis was not out on 14 as the tourists reached 94-2 at lunch on the first day of the first Test.

Published: 26th January 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan shatters bails to run-out South Africa's batsman Rassie van der Dussen during the first day of the first cricket test match.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan shatters bails to run-out South Africa's batsman Rassie van der Dussen during the first day of the first cricket test match. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KARACHI: South Africa made a confident start despite losing two early wickets in its first Test in Pakistan in more than 13 years.

Opener Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 46 with seven fours and former skipper Faf du Plessis was not out on 14 as the tourists reached 94-2 at lunch on the first day of the first Test.

Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock won the all-important toss on Tuesday, and both teams included two specialist spinners in the hope that the wicket will assist the spinners.

Aiden Makram (13) took three boundaries in one over of fast bowler Hasan Ali's comeback test match as there was hardly any seam movement early on a pitch devoid of grass.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (1-20) provided the breakthrough when Imran Butt, one of two Pakistan players on test debut, took a smart diving catch at second slip soon after Makram had smacked Hasan for three fours in his second over.

Rassie van der Dussen (17) looked confident against left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, who is also on debut, but was run out in a mix-up with Elgar.

Van der Dussen ran more than halfway down the wicket after driving straight to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at mid off and dropped his bat as he tried to return to the striker's end, but fell way short of his crease.

Du Plessis and Elgar used their feet well against spinners Yasir Shah and Nauman, with Pakistan's bowlers struggling to contain the runs.

South Africa, playing its first Test in Pakistan since 2007, included two left-arm spinners - Keshav Maharaj and George Linde.

Pace bowler Kagiso Rabada returned to red-ball cricket for South Africa for the first time in a year since playing England at Port Elizabeth.

Hasan, who has conceded 35 runs in eight overs, returned to the five-day format after a two-year absence since playing his last Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Hasan, who is playing his 10th Test match, has recovered from back injury.

He took 43 wickets in nine domestic first-class matches this season while leading Central Punjab in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar, who has officiated on-field in the most international games (391), was supervising his first Test in Pakistan since making his debut in 2000.

Dar got his first opportunity at home after the International Cricket Council allowed the appointment of local match officials for international matches because of travel restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South africa test match Pakistan vs SA test
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp