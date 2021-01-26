STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa comeback reduces Pakistan to 33-4 in reply to 220

Pakistan was reduced to 33-4 at stumps on a pitch devoid of grass as 14 wickets fell on an eventful opening day of the two-test series.

Published: 26th January 2021 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's spinner Keshav Maharaj, center without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the first day of the first cricket test match.

South Africa's spinner Keshav Maharaj, center without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the first day of the first cricket test match. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: South Africa came back roaring after being skittled out for 220 on a bowler-dominated first day Tuesday of its first test in Pakistan in more than 13 years.

Pakistan was reduced to 33-4 at stumps on a pitch devoid of grass as 14 wickets fell on an eventful opening day of the two-test series.

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, playing his first test in a year, removed openers Abid Ali (4) and debutant Imran Butt (9) off deliveries with uneven bounce.

Rabada had impressive figures of 6-3-8-2.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also had captain Babar Azam trapped leg before wicket for 7 off his third delivery, and Andrich Nortje knocked back the stumps of nightwatchman Shaheen Afridi for a duck.

At stumps, Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam were both unbeaten on 5.

Earlier, legspinner Yasir Shah grabbed 3-54 and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali 2-38 on debut to peg back South Africa after it won the toss and started confidently.

Opening batsman Dean Elgar top-scored with 58 off 106 balls with nine fours, and No.9 batsman Rabada remained unbeaten on 21 as South Africa, 94-2 at lunch, lost its last eight wickets for 112 runs.

Faf du Plessis and Elgar were using their feet well against the spinners by lunch but Shah brought Pakistan back when he had du Plessis caught behind on 23 in his second over after the break.

Du Plessis should have been out on 14 immediately after lunch but Abid couldn't hold on to a sharp catch at forward short leg.

Nauman got into the act in his seventh and eighth overs, mainly because of the Proteas' wrong shot selection.

Captain Quinton de Kock, in his 50th test, tried a reckless pull on 15 and was caught at midwicket, then Elgar tried a loose drive and edged into the slips after nearly three hours at 136-5.

Temba Bavuma added 43 runs with George Linde, but just before tea the diminutive Bavuma couldn't beat a strong throw from Hasan Ali while going for a second run.

Bavuma was out for 17.

Linde successfully overturned a lbw decision against him off Shah on 14 before holing out in the deep, which gave Hasan Ali his first wicket in his return to test cricket after two years.

In the last session, Shah picked up two quick wickets but Rabada was missed twice, one of them a drop.

Both teams opted to go with three seamers and two spinners.

South Africa, playing its first test in Pakistan since 2007, included two left-arm spinners -- Keshav Maharaj and Linde -- and left out Shams Tabraiz as a third spinner after he had a back spasm just before the toss.

Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar, who has officiated on-field in a record 391 internationals, was supervising his first test in Pakistan since his debut in 2000.

Dar's appointment was allowed because of travel restrictions in the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa SA test SA Pakistan test
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp