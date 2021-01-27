STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICC introduces 'Player of the Month' awards to recognise 'best performances'

ICC said fans have been treated to some sensational cricketing performances during the month of January, making the inaugural awards a highly competitive affair.

Published: 27th January 2021 12:41 PM

ICC

All matches will be broadcast live to a huge global audience. (File Picture | Reuters)

By ANI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the introduction of the ICC Player of the Month awards which will "recognise and celebrate the best performances" of both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

"An independent ICC Voting Academy comprising former players, broadcasters, and journalists from around the world, will team up with fans to vote for the ICC Men's Player of the Month and ICC Women's Player of the Month," ICC said in a statement.

ICC said fans have been treated to some sensational cricketing performances during the month of January, making the inaugural player of the month awards a highly competitive affair.

From performances by youngsters such as Mohammed Siraj (IN), Washington Sundar (IN), T. Natarajan (IN), Rishabh Pant (IN), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) to established players such as Ravichandran Ashwin (IN), Joe Root (ENG), Steve Smith (AUS), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Nadine de Klerk (SA), Nida Dar (PAK), there will be no shortage of candidates for the month of January.

Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager - Cricket, in a statement, said: "The ICC Player of the Month is a great way to connect with fans of the sport and celebrate performances of their favourite players through the year. It gives us all an opportunity to acknowledge world class performances on the field by male and female cricketers and they have been in abundance throughout January."

Giving further details about the nomination and voting process, ICC said the three nominees for each of the categories will be determined by the ICC Awards Nominations Committee based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the period of that month (the first to the last day of each calendar month).

This shortlist will be then voted for by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world. "The ICC Voting Academy comprising prominent members of the cricket family including senior journalists, former players, and broadcasters," ICC said.

"The Voting Academy will submit their votes by email and will retain a 90% share of the vote. Subsequently, on the 1st day of each month, fans registered with the ICC will be able to submit votes via the ICC website and will have a 10% share of the vote. Winners will be announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC's digital channels," the statement added. 

