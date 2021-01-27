STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England: Shubman Gill should open with Rohit Sharma, but he needs to keep his head down, says Gautam Gambhir

Shubman Gill played three Tests and scored 259 runs including two fifties and missed out on a century by nine runs in the final Test at The Gabba.

Published: 27th January 2021 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Shubman Gill

Indian batsman Shubman Gill (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels that youngster Shubman Gill should open alongside Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Test series against England but added that Gill needs to keep his head down after the dream debut Down Under.

In the recently concluded series against Australia, Gill played three Tests and scored 259 runs including two fifties and missed out on a century by nine runs in the final Test at The Gabba.

Speaking on Star Sports show GAME PLAN, Gambhir said, "See, he should be opening with Rohit Sharma, no doubt about it, but let's not jump the gun. You just can't put someone really high up there. Yes, he's got the talent, but he needs to keep his head down because international cricket can be tough! Yes, you had a honeymoon start to your international career. It can't be better than this.

"Playing in Australia, winning this series with a young side, you've done really well, you batted beautifully. No doubt about it, but let's give him time as well and let him develop on his own, rather than putting too much pressure and putting too much expectations on him," he added.

According to Gambhir, England is a quality side and they are also coming after a 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka so India needs to show their 'A' game against the visitors after a historic series win in Australia.

"England, coming after a successful series against Sri Lanka, it's not going to be the same. Obviously, India's a far better side than Sri Lanka, but then England is a quality side as well. So, India needs to be at its best, but at the same time, India will be high on confidence, especially after what they did in Australia was historic, but I am looking forward to this series," Gambhir said.

The England cricket team and staff arrived in Chennai on Wednesday for the Test series against India. The first and second Test will be played in Chennai, beginning February 5.

The squad led by Joe Root will be going under a mandatory six-day quarantine period as per COVID-19 protocol. Ben Stokes, Rory Burns, and Jofra Archer arrived in Chennai on Monday and they have already begun their quarantine period.

India's squad for first two Tests against England: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (subject to fitness), Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England India vs England Series India vs England First Test India vs England Second Test Gautam Gambhir Shubman Gill Rohit Sharma
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp