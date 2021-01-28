STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Abu Dhabi T10 opener is going to be a blockbuster: Wayne Parnell

Wayne Parnell said that he knows the playing conditions well in Abu Dhabi, even though he hasn't played a match in the city.

Published: 28th January 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

South African cricketer Wayne Parnell

South African cricketer Wayne Parnell (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Ahead of the first game of the Abu Dhabi T10 between Northern Warriors and defending champions Maratha Arabians on Thursday, South African pacer Wayne Parnell predicted that the tournament opener is going to be a blockbuster match.

"We are the first game up so we have to set off the tournament on a lovely note where everyone has to follow. The game against the Maratha Arabians is going to be a blockbuster. I am physically prepared and mentally as well," Northern Warriors' Parnell said in an official release.

The South African added that he knows the playing conditions well in Abu Dhabi, even though he hasn't played a match in the city.

"I don't think I have played a match in Abu Dhabi, but I have toured here a couple of times. I am aware of the field, sometimes there's a breeze going one way and the type of surface that we generally have here. I am familiar with the conditions here. Generally, it's a good cricket wicket in Abu Dhabi, having watched a couple of the IPL games here as well, the wicket just seemed really really good," he said.

While speaking about the Warriors squad, Parnell said that he is very happy with the makeup of the team.

"We have a really good squad. I am looking to familiarize with the entire team. I think chemistry is very important and I have heard really good things about the guys (in the side)," Parnell said.

The South African further added that one will have to think on his feet in the T10 format.

"You have to adapt and you have to be smart and that's the beauty about this format. You have to think on your feet because the momentum of the innings changes every couple of balls so it's about trying to bring the momentum back to your side," Parnell signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wayne Parnell Abu Dhabi T10
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp