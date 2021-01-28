Baroda pull off last-ball win to reach semis

By Express News Service

The quarterfinal between Baroda and Haryana went down to the wire as the latter pulled off a dramatic victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. It was Vishnu Solanki (71 n.o) who hit a six off the final ball of the final over of the chase to take the team home.

Needing 18 off the last over, Baroda scored just three off the first three deliveries off Sumit Kumar. Solanki then hammered 6, 4, 6 to chase down the target of 149. He hit four fours and five sixes in his 46-ball innings. Skipper Kedar Devdhar chipped in with 43.

Brief scores: Haryana 148/7 in 20 ovs (Rana 49, Chauhan 35; Kakade 2/7, Atit 1/27) lost to Baroda 150/2 in 20 ovs (Solanki 71 n.o, Devdhar 43). Rajasthan 164/5 in 20 ovs (Lomror 78 n.o, Bharat 38) bt Bihar 148/4 in 20 ovs (Mahrour 68 n.o).

