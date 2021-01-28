STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CSA interim board chief Zak Yacoob steps down after verbally abusing journalist

Dr Stavros Nicolaou will, in the meantime, chair the board for the remainder of their tenure - due to end in mid-February.

Published: 28th January 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket South Africa

Cricket South Africa (Photo | AP)

By IANS

JOHANNESBURG: Zak Yacoob, chairman of Cricket South Africa's interim board, has stepped down from his post following the publication of a telephonic conversation between him and a South African journalist, in which Yacoob used abusive language.

The recording, between Sunday Times journalist Tiisetso Malepa and Yacoob, is of an interview in which Malepa asks Yacoob about allegations made by suspended acting CEO Kugandrie Govender that the judge had treated her unfairly and offered her money to seek legal counsel, reports ESPNcricinfo.

During the full recording, which was made available on the newspaper's website at the weekend, Yacoob can be heard calling Malepa "a dishonest, irresponsible idiot" and said Malepa had "no right to ask me those questions", the report further said.

"The Board of CSA has noted the publication of the recorded telephone conversation between Judge Yacoob and a Sunday Times journalist. The incident is deeply regrettable and the board has accepted Judge Yacoob's sincere expression of remorse," CSA said in a statement.

"In the circumstances, Judge Yacoob has stepped down from the Board of CSA. He has done so to protect the integrity of the Board and in the best interests of cricket," it added.

Yacoob, who was appointed to chair the organisation's interim board in November, is the fourth board chair to vacate the role, voluntarily or otherwise, since Chris Nenzani left office as CSA chief in August last year.

Dr Stavros Nicolaou will, in the meantime, chair the board for the remainder of their tenure - due to end in mid-February.

