STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England: Jasprit ​Bumrah is a hard man to prepare for, says Rory Burns

Rory Burns said that India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a hard bowler to plan against, looking at the angle he bowls with.

Published: 28th January 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: England opening batsman Rory Burns on Thursday said that India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a hard bowler to plan against, looking at the angle he bowls with.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the 4-game series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

"Bumrah is quite a hard man to prepare for, isn't he? He is obviously unique in terms of how he comes and bowls. It would just be about working those angles. I saw the recent series between India and Australia and they are in a pretty handy form, not necessarily their first playing XI at different points, but still, they managed to get over the line, it is just going to be a big challenge in their own conditions, looking forward to it," said Burns during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Burns also said that the spin duo of Dom Bess and Jack Leach should not be putting any expectations on themselves to perform in the India series, rather they should just aim to perform to the best of their ability. The opening batsman also added that the pitches in India might be a little pace friendly looking at the likes of Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj.

"I do not think Dom Bess and Jack Leach would be putting any expectations on themselves. They would go about their business, they were fortunate to be bowling in Sri Lanka which got them into their groove, it's just about switching their skills, I think they both have been here on different tours, they have some experience in that aspect, I do not think they should be putting any expectations on themselves. The pitches might be a little seam friendly early on looking at India's seam attack, day-night Test is also there, so pitch might be a little different," said Burns.

England's touring contingent arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and all the members are undergoing quarantine. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns arrived earlier as the trio did not play the Test series against Sri Lanka.

"It is obviously a challenge, we cannot do much about the schedule, if you waste time thinking about that, it won't be any good to you. We have three days to put in the work and try to get used to the conditions here. Then it's a mental switch really, I guess that's the challenge, I have been around for a while now so I have some experience to draw from," said Burns.

England defeated Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series this month. Skipper Joe Root was in impeccable form as he registered a double-century in the first Test, and then he followed it up with a 186-run knock in the second Test.

"Root obviously leads from the front, you have seen that in the Test series against Sri Lanka, it was incredible to see him go about his business. He is a leader by example, in terms of how he captains the team, he is an easy bloke to follow," said Burns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England India vs England Series India vs England First Test India vs England Test Series Jasprit Bumrah Rory Burns
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp