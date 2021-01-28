STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

My boy's first flight: Hardik Pandya shares photo with son Agastya

Hardik Pandya has in recent times been busy doing 'daddy duty' and on Thursday he once again took to social media to share one such moment with son Agastya.

Published: 28th January 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has in recent times been busy doing 'daddy duty' and on Thursday he once again took to social media to share one such moment with son Agastya.

Hardik took to Twitter and shared a picture wherein he can be seen holding his son, and he captioned the post as: "My boy's first flight."

Hardik has finally made his way back into the Test squad. He last played a Test back in 2018 against England at Southampton.

So far, Hardik has played 11 Tests, managing to score 532 runs and he has also taken 17 wickets. Hardik's inclusion for the England series comes on the back of him working overtime on his fitness after returning from the Australia limited-overs series. His inability to bowl was a major concern for the team management.

Spinner Axar Patel has also made his way into the Test squad for the first two matches while T Natarajan who played his debut Test against Australia has not been included for the England Tests.

The team has five stand-bys in Priyank Panchal, KS Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar. Net bowlers have also been included with an eye on the coronavirus situation and they are Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham and Saurabh Kumar.

The first two games of the 4-game series are to be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

India's squad for first two Tests against England: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (subject to fitness), Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardik Pandya Agastya
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp