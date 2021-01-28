STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Umpire Bruce Oxenford announces retirement from international cricket

Bruce Oxenford announced his retirement from international cricket after officiating in all three formats of the game for over 15 years.

Umpire Bruce Oxenford

Umpire Bruce Oxenford (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Australian umpire Bruce Oxenford on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket after officiating in all three formats of the game for over 15 years.

A regular member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires since 2012, Oxenford officiated in 62 Test matches, the last of which was the final game of the Australia-India series in Brisbane.

"I look back with pride at my international career as an umpire. It is still hard to believe that I officiated in close to 200 international matches. Such a long career was not really something that I had hoped for before commencing on this journey," said Oxenford in an ICC statement.

The 60-year-old, who officially stands down in April, made his international debut at the Gabba in a T20 International between Australia and South Africa in January 2006.

He officiated at the last three men's World Cups and the last three T20 World Cups.

He was also a part of the officiating team at the Women's T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2014.

Before becoming an umpire, Oxenford represented Queensland in eight first-class matches as a leg-spin bowler and lower-order batsman.

The Queenslander will continue to oversee domestic fixtures despite his retirement from international game.

"I would like to thank the International Cricket Council, Cricket Australia and all my colleagues in the ICC Elite and International panels for their support and encouragement over the years," he said.

"I had a wonderful time as a match official and will miss the camaraderie that comes with being a part of such a professional group. I shall particularly miss seeing and interacting with the magnificent people who are part of the support structure of our game around the world."

Oxenford said he is looking forward to umpiring in domestic cricket in his country.

"Most importantly, I want to thank my wife Jo, son James and daughter Kristen for all their love and support over the years. It would not have been possible for me to have such a long career without their sacrifices and for this I am eternally grateful.

"Whilst I will no longer stand in International matches, I look forward to continuing to serve the game that I love - officiating within Australia," he added.

