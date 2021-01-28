Waiting for opportunity to play alongside Dwayne Bravo and Evin Lewis: Adam Lyth

By IANS

ABU DHABI: England batsman Adam Lyth, who has scored over 2,500 runs in T20s, is all set to turn up for the Delhi Bulls in the new season of the Abu Dhabi T10 beginning Thursday evening at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The 33-year-old has expressed that he is looking forward to playing with West Indies' T20 stars Dwayne Bravo and Evin Lewis in the tournament.

"I am looking forward to playing with Dwayne Bravo and Evin Lewis as they are the superstars of the game. We have got a good mix of experienced and young players in our squad. I think we have a good chance of winning the title this time," said Lyth.

When asked about the best thing about the Abu Dhabi T10, Lyth said that the edginess of the T10 format makes the competition very exciting. "The best thing about the Abu Dhabi T10 is that it's fast-paced, edgy, got a lot more action and there's no time to think. On the contrary, in T20s there's still some time for a team to bounce back, but in T10 everyone has to be on their toes and there's no scope for error."

The English player further said he is looking to focus on getting the basics right this season. "I am looking to keep things simple in the season and focus on getting the basics right. And execute the plans that suit our team. The T10 format is quite challenging, and I am always excited to play this format."

Delhi Bulls will take on Bangla Tigers in their first encounter of the tournament.