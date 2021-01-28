STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Waiting for opportunity to play alongside Dwayne Bravo and Evin Lewis: Adam Lyth

Adam Lyth expressed that he is looking forward to playing with West Indies' T20 stars Dwayne Bravo and Evin Lewis in the tournament.

Published: 28th January 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

ABU DHABI: England batsman Adam Lyth, who has scored over 2,500 runs in T20s, is all set to turn up for the Delhi Bulls in the new season of the Abu Dhabi T10 beginning Thursday evening at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The 33-year-old has expressed that he is looking forward to playing with West Indies' T20 stars Dwayne Bravo and Evin Lewis in the tournament.

"I am looking forward to playing with Dwayne Bravo and Evin Lewis as they are the superstars of the game. We have got a good mix of experienced and young players in our squad. I think we have a good chance of winning the title this time," said Lyth.

When asked about the best thing about the Abu Dhabi T10, Lyth said that the edginess of the T10 format makes the competition very exciting. "The best thing about the Abu Dhabi T10 is that it's fast-paced, edgy, got a lot more action and there's no time to think. On the contrary, in T20s there's still some time for a team to bounce back, but in T10 everyone has to be on their toes and there's no scope for error."

The English player further said he is looking to focus on getting the basics right this season. "I am looking to keep things simple in the season and focus on getting the basics right. And execute the plans that suit our team. The T10 format is quite challenging, and I am always excited to play this format."

Delhi Bulls will take on Bangla Tigers in their first encounter of the tournament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adam Lyth Evin Lewis Dwayne Bravo Abu Dhabi T10 Abu Dhabi T10 League
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp