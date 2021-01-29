STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England Tests: Time for India to invest in Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma as opening pair

Published: 29th January 2021 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Shubman Gill

Indian batsman Shubman Gill (Photo | AP)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India went to Australia with the opening pairing of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw. For the last two Tests though, they opened with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Because this pairing, which came together for the first time ever, excelled at the first time of asking, former Indian cricketers hope the team management start the Indian series with this pair at the top.  

"After a historic series win against Australia, they would like to carry forward the momentum and dominate England," Praveen Amre said. "For that, we need to have a solid pair at the top of the order. The conditions in India are different to that of Australia. It is up to the team management to decide who is to play along with Rohit,'' said noted coach and former India player Praveen Amre.

"Gill gave a good account of himself in Australia, so personally I feel he should be persisted and should open with Rohit."

There's more than a grain of truth in Amre's assessment. In fact, a case can be made for saying that the Punjab lad looked very assured. The numbers back this theory. His average of 51.80 over three Tests was second only to Rishabh Pant among the visitors. Several of his innings also passed the eye test. The way he stood tall and drove the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc spoke about the talent he had at his disposal.

Another player who batted for Gill's inclusion was Hemang Badani. "I like the way Gill played in Australia. He should be given a chance to open with Rohit against England. Gill is a good striker of the ball and I like his approach towards the game,'' opined Badani.

In the final Test at Australia Rohit was criticized by Sunil Gavaskar for poor shot selection. But both Amre and Badani were of the opinion that he has to keep playing his natural game.

Rohit is an experienced player. He knows what is expected of him and will adapt his game as per the situation. We will be playing in India and he knows pretty well the conditions and runs will flow from the meat of his blade," Amre said.

"Rohit has to be his usual self. He must play his natural game. He is a very experienced player and knows how to pace the innings. The conditions in India suit his style of game and he will be among runs,'' opined Badani.


 

