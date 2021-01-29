STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan to miss 1st T20I against South Africa due to finger injury

Javeria Khan will miss the first T20I against South Africa on Friday due to an injury in the index finger of her right hand.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan captain Javeria Khan

Pakistan captain Javeria Khan (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DURBAN: Skipper Javeria Khan will miss the first T20I against South Africa on Friday due to an injury in the index finger of her right hand. In her absence, Aliya Riaz will lead the team.

"The top-order batter had her finger dislocated during a training session yesterday. She was taken to a local hospital for X-rays, which confirmed that she had not sustained a fracture," Pakistan Cricket Board said in a release.

"She was examined by the team doctor earlier in the day after which the decision to rest her in the first match of the three-T20I series was taken," it added.

The PCB medical panel will continue to monitor Javeria's progress in the lead-up to the second T20I, which will be played on Sunday.

On Thursday, Javeria said that her side is well equipped to challenge the hosts in their conditions.

"It is a new series and presents us an opportunity to bounce back on the tour. We have some exciting cricketers in our ranks who can leave a mark and they are eager to make the most of this series," Javeria had said in an official PCB release.

"All-rounders Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz have been in good form and their ability to hit the ball hard and contribute with the ball in the crucial middle overs provide good balance to the side. Diana Baig, who is on her first tour of South Africa, turned out to be the most successful bowler in the ODI series, which is a good sign for us and the presence of Aiman Anwar provides depth to our pace bowling department," she had added.

Pakistan will look to start the T20I series with a fresh mindset after losing the ODI series 3-0.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Javeria Khan Pakistan womens cricket Pakistan vs South Africa Pakistan vs South Africa Series Pakistan vs South Africa T20 Series Pakistan vs South Africa First T20
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp