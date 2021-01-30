STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh vs West Indies: Shakib Al Hasan returns to Test squad

Shakib Al Hasan was included in Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies.

Published: 30th January 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DHAKA: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday was included in Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies.

In a tweet shared by ICC, the entire 18-member squad is listed and the team would be led by Mominul Haque.

Shakib had earlier sustained a groin injury during the third ODI against West Indies and there was an injury cloud over his participation in the two-match Test series.

The first Test is scheduled to begin on February 3 in Chattogram while the second Test will go ahead in Dhaka from February 11.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh defeated West Indies 3-0 in the three-match ODI series and Shakib put up with good performances as he contributed with both bat and ball.

In the three-match ODI series, the all-rounder scored 112 runs and he also managed to take six wickets.

The upcoming two-match Test series will be Bangladesh's first assignment in the longest format since their innings victory against Zimbabwe at home in February 2020.

Bangladesh squad for Tests against Windies: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Zayed, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh vs West Indies Series Bangladesh vs West Indies Test Series Bangladesh vs West Indies First Test
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp