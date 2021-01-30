STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Big Bash League: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks England all-rounder Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use DRS to eradicate howlers.

Published: 30th January 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System (DRS) to eradicate howlers.

Stokes' comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision from the on-field umpire during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) Qualifier match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

"DRS isn't there to make the umpires look bad. Why on earth aren't all competitions using it, it's frustrating to watch something like that happen when it can so easily be fixed," tweeted Stokes.

In the ongoing BBL match between Sixers and Scorchers, Marsh was deemed out in the 13th over of the innings. It seemed the batsman was trapped down the legside by spinner Steve OKeefe and wicketkeeper Joshua Philippe took the catch.

After being given out, Marsh was visibly shocked and he stood his ground in disbelief. The replays indicated that there was a huge gap between the bat and ball.

The ongoing BBL tournament has been under fire from various former cricketers for the standard of umpiring on display. Shane Warne has also voiced his opinion that BBL should bring in DRS as soon as possible.

Talking about Stokes, the all-rounder will next be seen in action in the upcoming four-match Test series against India. The first two matches would be played in Chennai, and then the next two would go ahead at Ahmedabad. The first Test begins on February 5.

Stokes along with Jofra Archer and Rory Burns had arrived in India earlier to their other teammates as the trip did not play the Test series against Sri Lanka.

After finishing their quarantine, Stokes, Burns, and Archer began their training on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ben Stokes DRS Decision Review System BBL BBL 2021 Big Bash League Big Bash League 2021
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp