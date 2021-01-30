STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Didn't cut kangaroo cake out of respect for Australia: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane received a hero's welcome upon his return to Mumbai and could be seen refusing to cut the cake in visuals from the celebration.

Published: 30th January 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane

India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ajinkya Rahane said that he didn't cut a kangaroo-shaped cake after returning to India after the Test series win in Australia out of respect for the opposition.

Rahane, who was captain for the last three Tests in the series, received a hero's welcome upon his return to Mumbai and could be seen refusing to cut the cake in visuals from the celebration.

"Kangaroo is their (Australian) national animal and I don't want to do that. You treat your opposition, you give them respect even if you win, even if you create history. That's fine. You have to have that respect for the opponents and other countries. That's why I took that decision not to cut that cake," Rahane told cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle in an interview posted on the former's Facebook page.

Rahane stood in as captain after Virat Kohli left Australia after the first Test for the birth of his child.

India fell to an eight-wicket defeat in the first Test, in which they were blown away for a record 36 runs in their second innings.

Over the course of their series, they were ravaged by injuries but they managed to turn it around under Rahane and won 2-1. It was their second consecutive series win in Australia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajinkya Rahane India vs Australia India vs Australia Series India vs Australia Test Series India vs Australia Fourth Test
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp