STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India have Joe Root to worry about, England have too many on their plate

The first Test in Chennai will be England skipper Joe Root's 100th, a milestone that Graham Thorpe himself has attained.

Published: 30th January 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

England skipper Joe Root

England skipper Joe Root (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: While India will be looking to focus on England skipper Joe Root, who may be the only one to provide stiff challenge to the host's bowling attack, England admit they can't afford to focus only on one batsman, like skipper Virat Kohli, and would have to concentrate on all India batsmen as they know the conditions well.

Kohli's past two series against England have been highly productive. The India captain returned as the highest rungetter in both series, scoring 593 at an average of 59.3 in 2018 in England, and making 655 at an average of 109.16 in the 2016 series in India.

But England batting coach Graham Thorpe said that they won't be focussing on just one good batsman like Kohli as India possess several good batsmen who know their home conditions well. Instead, the English bowlers will look to bowl their best ball as often as they can, he said.

"We know that he is a fantastic player. He has shown that for many years now. Virat's obviously just one of the [many in] batting order who understands home conditions very well. I think the key for our bowling attack would be to bowl our best ball as often as we can. I don't think we can ask for anything more from our spinners and seamers. To be able to have runs on the board and put pressure on players. If we remain in the game, that will be key," said Thorpe.

VIEW GALLERY: India vs England Test Series - Top individual knocks

The former England batsman said that Root has been leading by example. Thorpe, who has seen Root from his early days when the present England captain was playing for England Lions, praised his work ethic.

The first Test in Chennai will be Root's 100th, a milestone that Thorpe himself has attained.

"He has shown in the series against Sri Lanka that he wants to be a good example and the players who were with him have a very good example to watch. His work ethic is fantastic. He has also kept his love for the game," said Thorpe, who scored 6,744 runs in 100 Test matches.

On Thursday, opening batsman Rory Burns had said that watching Root play in Sri Lanka has been a lesson.

"He leads from the front; you have just seen from this Test series. Some of the highlights or sessions I saw, it was pretty incredible to see him go about his business -- leader by example; easy bloke to follow," said Burns who had missed the tour of Sri Lanka but will open the batting in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Root India vs England India vs England Series India vs England First Test India vs England Test series
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp