STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Logistically it makes sense to not go for the Ranji Trophy: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan

The BCCI is set to host the Vinoo Mankad Trophy -- U19 limited-overs tournament along with Vijay Hazare and senior women's one-dayers.

Published: 30th January 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to organise Vijay Hazare 50-over tournament and the senior women's one-dayers and admitted that it is logistically difficult to hold Ranji Trophy, which is played between 38 teams.

Pathan took to Twitter and wrote, "Appreciate the decision by @BCCI to opt for Senior Women's One Day tournament along with Vijay Hazare Trophy With Bio-bubble in place and also logistically it makes sense to not go for the Ranji Trophy where 38 teams compete for 4-day matches. @JayShah @SGanguly99."

After successfully organising the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, the BCCI is set to host the Vinoo Mankad Trophy -- U19 limited-overs tournament along with Vijay Hazare and senior women's one-dayers.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in his letter to the state associations, accessed by ANI, informed them on Friday night that the decision was taken with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic and the feedback of the state bodies.

"The pandemic has tested each and every one of us and there is no life that has remain untouched by it, and while it has been difficult, your support has meant that we have been able to resume both domestic and international cricket in the men's category.

"As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games.

"However, it was extremely important for us to ensure that women's cricket takes place and I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One-day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under 19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21," he wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irfan Pathan Ranji Trophy Ranji Trophy 2021
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp