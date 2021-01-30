STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shabnim Ismail becomes first South Africa​ bowler to take 100 wickets in women's T20Is

South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail achieved the feat in the first T20I against Pakistan at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium.

Published: 30th January 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 02:03 PM

South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail

South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DURBAN: Shabnim Ismail has become the first South Africa bowler to scalp 100 wickets in women's T20Is.

The 32-year-old bowler achieved the feat in the first T20I against Pakistan at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium. Shabnim clean bowled Ayesha Zafar in the sixth over of the game to add another feather to her cap.

West Indies' Anisa Mohammed is the highest wicket-taker in the T20Is with 120 scalps while Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry is second in the list having struck 114 times. The elite club also includes England's Anya Shrubsole.

Indian spinner Poonam Yadav is at the sixth spot with 95 wickets under her belt in the women's T20Is. On the other hand, in men's T20I, except Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Malinga no other bowler has taken 100 wickets.

In the first T20I against Pakistan, South Africa chased down the 125-run target for the loss of two wickets in the 19th over. Opening batter Tazmin Brits top-scored with an unbeaten 52 off 54 balls, which included three boundaries. For Pakistan women, Aimen Anwar took two wickets for 29 runs in four overs.

Earlier, Ayesha Naseem top-scored for Pakistan with 31 off 25 as the visitors managed 124 for eight after captain Aliya Riaz, who took over the responsibilities due to a right-hand index finger injury to Javeria Khan, elected to bat.

South Africa pacer Shabnim accounted for Ayesha Zafar (8) and Aliya (2). Both teams will now meet at the same venue on Sunday for the second T20I match.

