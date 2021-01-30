STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sourav Ganguly is doing well, his vital parameters are stable: Hospital

The Woodlands Hospital had informed through a medical bulletin on Wednesday that Sourav Ganguly would be operated upon.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is doing well and all his vital parameters are stable, said the medical bulletin issued by Apollo Gleneagles Hospital on Saturday.

"Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty at Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata on January 28, 2021 has been examined by Dr Aftab Khan today. He is doing well and all his vital parameters are stable," said the medical bulletin.

On Friday, Ganguly was shifted to a private room from the critical care unit. On Thursday, Ganguly underwent a second round of angioplasty and two stents were inserted in coronary arteries.

"The procedure was uneventful. Ganguly is stable and under close observation," said the medical bulletin on Thursday.

The Woodlands Hospital had informed through a medical bulletin on Wednesday that Ganguly would be operated upon.

Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital on Wednesday weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Sources close to the former India skipper had said there was nothing to worry about.

On January 2, the BCCI President was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he had complained of chest pain. He had an angioplasty done and spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on January 7.

After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters.

