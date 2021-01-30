STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Arun Karthick says Dinesh Karthik's presence helped to play freely against Rajasthan

KB Arun Karthick made a stroke-filled 89 not out as Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan in the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.

Published: 30th January 2021 10:57 PM

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik of Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  KB Arun Karthick made a stroke-filled 89 not out as Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan in the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday. The right-handed batsman credited teamwork and Dinesh Karthik's astute leadership for the team's stupendous show in the tournament.

"Feels good to have contributed to the side's win. We have a team that has the right amount of experience and youth in its ranks that can deliver in any condition and in any situation,'' said Karthick. At one stage, Tamil Nadu were 69 for 3, but Karthick then stitched a valuable unbeaten partnership of 89 with his skipper to help the team achieve the tricky target of 155 and storm into the final.

"As long as DK was there we knew that we will not have any problem in achieving the target. DK has a calming influence that helps his partner perform without any pressure. His presence helped me go for the shots and play freely,'' explained the 34-year-old cricketer from Walajapet.

Tamil Nadu chief coach D Vasu also praised the duo. "Both Arun and DK are senior players in the team. They played with maturity and understanding. The depth in our batting certainly helped us during the chase against Rajasthan. We will carry forward the momentum into the final,'' said Vasu.

Karthick is one of the few professional cricketers in the country, who has been plying his trade for many states in domestic cricket, and has been successful in his job be it Kerala or Puducherry and now Tamil Nadu. He is keen to prove a point and wants to win matches for Tamil Nadu.

"I feel at home after moving to Tamil Nadu. The atmosphere is always good at the Tamil Nadu camp. I am moved by the warmth and affection shown by the players and coaching staff. I am keen to do well and win tournaments for Tamil Nadu.'' The former RCB player played all three formats for Puducherry last season and believed it has helped him grow as a cricketer.

"Having played for other states (Kerala and Puducherry) as a professional has helped me evolve as a cricketer. The pressure of being a professional player is different from that of a local one. The expectations are high. All these experiences will come in handy for me this season,'' he explained. The lanky top-order batsman, who has helped the Madurai team win the TNPL, is keen to play the role of a finisher for Tamil Nadu. "I train and work according to the format. Since it is T20, I am working on improving my finishing skills. I have practiced a lot on how to finish games and hopefully, I will be able to win some games for the team. We are in a positive frame of mind and keen to do well in the final,'' signed off Karthick.

