STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Arjun Tendulkar, Prithvi Shaw​ named in over 100 probables for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Prithvi Shaw and Arjun Tendulkar have been named in the list of 104 Mumbai players picked by MCA for a camp ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Published: 31st January 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India opener Prithvi Shaw and budding left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar have been named in the list of 104 Mumbai players picked by MCA for a camp ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) released the names of these players on its website on Saturday.

Arjun, son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, recently made his Mumbai senior debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he played against Haryana, albeit in a losing cause.

The 21-year-old has bowled to the Indian team in the nets in the past.

Shaw was part of India's squad which won the Test series in Australia 2-1.

He, however, featured only in the Adelaide Test which India lost by eight wickets.

Besides Arjun and Shaw, India batsman Shreyas Iyer, all-rounder Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Arman Jaffer have been named in the list of 104 players.

Experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni was also named for the camp beginning on Monday.

"All the above-selected players are requested to report at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex on Monday, 1st February 2021 at 8.00 am in coloured clothing," MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and Joint Secretary Shahalam Shaikh said in a statement.

The BCCI will not be conducting Ranji Trophy this year with the parent body opting for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the U-19 National One Day tournament and the Women's national 50-over tournament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Hazare Trophy Vijay Hazare Prithvi Shaw Arjun Tendulkar
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp