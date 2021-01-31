STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England better sub-continental travellers, plan their India tours very well: Ramiz Raja

England is the last overseas team that has won a Test series in India back in 2012 under Alastair Cook's captaincy.

Published: 31st January 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that England have traditionally been a better travelling team to the sub-continent and their strategy to club the earlier-postponed Sri Lanka Test series with India is an impressive move.

England is the last overseas team that has won a Test series in India back in 2012 under Alastair Cook's captaincy.

"It is a series between the top two Test sides because Australia has been beaten at home and I like the New Zealand team because of their captain (Kane Williamson) but I think on overseas tours, England have done better than them," Ramiz said to a YouTUbe channel.

He noted that England had always had a different take on how to play in the subcontinent from other teams.

"England scheduled their tours perfectly. They have gone to India after playing in Sri Lanka so they are accustomed now to subcontinent conditions. England will take confidence from their series win in Sri Lanka and it will be a good series," he predicted.

But Ramiz said that England's skill level will be tested in India.

"The good thing is that India's second and third tier of players have also stood up in Australia and they have won a second series down under. So you can imagine their confidence level now with their main players and Virat Kohli back as well."

He said India will be very confident especially since their canvas of selection has also increased a lot.

"The fact that the second and third tier of players performed in Australia is an immense boost for them."

Ramiz said he would give a lot of credit to Virat and even Ravi Shastri for the enviable situation Indian cricket finds itself in.

"Kohli has brought passion and aggression to this team but I think they needed a person like Rahane after the Adelaide debacle to calm things down and he did it well.

"I also give credit to Shastri for maintaining a pro active environment in the dressing room and not let morale down of players in the face off so many injuries and absence of superstars."

He said India's batting had always had a lot of options but they were now winning tests because they had developed bowlers who can take 20 wickets in a match.

Ramiz also felt that Pakistan team's think-tank had also come up with a very good strategy to defeat South Africa in the first test in Karachi.

"I think Pakistan got it right with the pitch as it took the sting out of the South African bowlers like Rabada and we have seen that South Africa say compared to England have struggled with spin conditions in the subcontinent in the past as well."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramiz Raja India vs England India vs England Series India vs England First Test India vs England Test Series
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp