Now, spectators to be allowed in second India-England Test?

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Central government allowed stadiums to return to full capacity across the country for outdoor events, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow fans for the second Test between Indian and England starting on February 13. The first Test which begins at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 5 will continue to be played behind closed doors as communicated by the BCCI to TNCA earlier.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) issued fresh guidelines which mean stadiums hosting outdoor events can operate to their full capacity. In fact, as early as December, the MYAS had allowed stadiums to operate at 50 per cent capacity, subject to clearance from the respective state government. As soon as Tamil Nadu government opened the cinema halls to operate at 50 per cent capacity, the TNCA had even checked with local authorities about bringing fans for India's two Tests against England.

However, the BCCI chose to be cautious and after consultation with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) told TNCA that the Tests will be played behind closed doors. But the new guidelines issued on Saturday has made TNCA hopeful. With just four days to go for the first Test, TNCA has ruled out the possibility of hosting the first Test in front of fans. “There is no change to the first Test. But we have got in touch with the BCCI to allow fans for the second Test as there is enough time. Since the government has allowed it, there shouldn't be an issue and we can conduct the Tests under a safe environment with all protocols in place,” a TNCA official told TNIE.

But on Sunday it established contact with the BCCI to allow fans for the second Test, and a decision is expected in the next couple of days as ticketing arrangements have to be made. If fans are to be allowed, they have to be monitored by CCTV cameras especially at entry and exit gates to prevent overcrowding. That shouldn't be an issue at Chepauk as it is amongst the most spectator-friendly venues.

As far as the capacity is concerned, the TNCA is hopeful at least they will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent for the second Test. With regards to the BCCI, it needs to know how the ECB is placed with regards to bringing fans back. There are concerns that England are not keen on playing in front of fans, as they have been very cautious in their approach. Though they were the first team to resume international cricket, they have played all five series since the pandemic behind closed doors. India, on the other hand, played in Australia where stadiums operated with 50 per cent capacity.