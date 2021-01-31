STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Now, spectators to be allowed in second India-England Test?

TNCA has established contact with the BCCI to allow fans for the second Test, and a decision is expected in the next couple of days as ticketing arrangements have to be made.

Published: 31st January 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chepauk Stadium

Chennai's Chepauk Stadium (Photo | EPS)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Central government allowed stadiums to return to full capacity across the country for outdoor events, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow fans for the second Test between Indian and England starting on February 13. The first Test which begins at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 5 will continue to be played behind closed doors as communicated by the BCCI to TNCA earlier.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) issued fresh guidelines which mean stadiums hosting outdoor events can operate to their full capacity. In fact, as early as December, the MYAS had allowed stadiums to operate at 50 per cent capacity, subject to clearance from the respective state government. As soon as Tamil Nadu government opened the cinema halls to operate at 50 per cent capacity, the TNCA had even checked with local authorities about bringing fans for India's two Tests against England.

However, the BCCI chose to be cautious and after consultation with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) told TNCA that the Tests will be played behind closed doors. But the new guidelines issued on Saturday has made TNCA hopeful. With just four days to go for the first Test, TNCA has ruled out the possibility of hosting the first Test in front of fans. “There is no change to the first Test. But we have got in touch with the BCCI to allow fans for the second Test as there is enough time. Since the government has allowed it, there shouldn't be an issue and we can conduct the Tests under a safe environment with all protocols in place,” a TNCA official told TNIE.

But on Sunday it established contact with the BCCI to allow fans for the second Test, and a decision is expected in the next couple of days as ticketing arrangements have to be made. If fans are to be allowed, they have to be monitored by CCTV cameras especially at entry and exit gates to prevent overcrowding. That shouldn't be an issue at Chepauk as it is amongst the most spectator-friendly venues.

As far as the capacity is concerned, the TNCA is hopeful at least they will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent for the second Test. With regards to the BCCI, it needs to know how the ECB is placed with regards to bringing fans back. There are concerns that England are not keen on playing in front of fans, as they have been very cautious in their approach.  Though they were the first team to resume international cricket, they have played all five series since the pandemic behind closed doors. India, on the other hand, played in Australia where stadiums operated with 50 per cent capacity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England Tamil Nadu Cricket Association TNCA fans in stadium
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp