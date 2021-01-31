STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi's words will further strengthen Team India: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri said the encouraging words by PM Narendra Modi will further strengthen the cricket team and the resolve to perform under pressure.

Published: 31st January 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said the encouraging words by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will further strengthen the cricket team and the resolve to perform under pressure.

Shastri's remarks came as PM Modi hailed the Indian cricket team for their Test series win against Australia, saying that the team's hard work and teamwork were inspiring.

"Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and the country's resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind," Shastri tweeted.

Speaking during Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi hailed India's win in Australia, saying: "This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork were inspiring."

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also took to Twitter to thank PM Modi, saying: "Sincere thanks and gratitude to Honourable Prime minister for recognising the performance of the Indian cricket team in Australia."

Ajinkya Rahane who led the team in the last three Tests against Australia also tweeted to say thanks to Modi for his encouraging words.

"Thank you for your words of encouragement Shri @narendramodi Ji. It's always an honour to represent our country, we hope to continue inspiring more Indians as we move forward," tweeted Rahane.

On January 19, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved after an injury-ravaged young Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth Test to win the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

India had been bundled out for 36 in Adelaide and the side stumbled to an eight-wicket loss. Skipper Virat Kohli also returned home after being granted paternity leave, but under Rahane, the team showed remarkable fight and resolve to win the series.

The visitors were also hampered by injuries throughout the tour, but this did not hamper the spirits of the team as a young side emerged triumphant in the final Test at the Gabba.

India's memorable win had also ensured that they topple Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot.

